New research from Square has revealed that staycations are a trend set to continue to the end of 2022 and beyond. Nearly half (45%) of UK holidaymakers plan to continue staycations until at least 2022 or until the pandemic is over, and 1 in 10 (10%) intend to go on holiday in the UK for at least the next 3 years. In contrast, only 1 in 20 (5%) plan to holiday outside of Europe in the near future. The findings also show that 6 in 10 staycationers (61%) are planning to rebook a UK holiday destination they’ve visited before.