Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

What can Euro 2016 teach us about Scotland's chances this time?

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Iceland and their Viking Thunderclap? What about Xherdan Shaqiri's outrageous overhead kick goal for the Swiss? Or Hal Robson Kanu and his 'Cruyff turn' for Wales?. All three were magical moments from Euro 2016, a tournament that swept us up in a dizzyingly enjoyable summer of football. Five years...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa#Scotland#Euro#Wales#Soccer#Swiss#Group F#Icelanders#Ni
Related
EuropeOxfam International

Teach us for what is coming

This report looks at what it is like to be a young person alone and seeking safety in Europe when turning 18. It paints a difficult situation with many shortcomings but also some promising practices. The main finding is there is no legal framework or specific support schemes for unaccompanied minors (UAMs) entering adulthood. This leaves many young people to fall through the gaps.
Soccerracingpost.com

What we can learn from previous tournaments about what might happen at Euro 2020

What would you call an international team who had won only one of their last seven games? Five years ago we called them European champions. Portugal qualified from their group with three draws. In the knockout rounds they won in normal time in only one tie out of four – that was in the semi-finals against Wales. They drew in the others but came out on top in a tiebreak process – scoring in extra time in the round of 16 and final, succeeding in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals.
SoccerThe Guardian

What Euro 96 can teach us about life: make life easy for those around you and grind through the tricky bits

Warning: I am about to bang on about football. Reassurance: it’s not really about football. Players and ex-players are forever finding new ways of disappointing me and impressing me. Last week, it was the latter. I got to speak at length with a couple of key figures in the famous European Championships of 25 years ago, during which England were surprisingly brilliant until, unsurprisingly, going out to the Germans on penalties. I went to get their memories of Euro 96 but came away with something extra. From Tony Adams, who by then was in absolute crisis with his drinking, I heard how for that tournament he managed to get on the wagon, white-knuckled, one last time to be the team captain they all revered. From Teddy Sheringham, I got what I can only describe as four lessons in life.
The Guardian

Scotland’s long-awaited return at Euro 2020 can help lift a nation

There are parts of Scottish society that are untouched by the national football team’s return to a major tournament. It just does not feel that way. The all-consuming excitement – and expectation – resonates partly in the struggles of the Covid era but also depicts a country that has regained some pride.
MusicTelegraph

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie: how 1970s disco hit became Scotland's unofficial anthem for Euro 2020

Scotland can thank defender Andrew Considine for 1970s disco classic Yes Sir, I Can Boogie being adopted as their unofficial national anthem. In November, Scotland ensured an end to their 23-year absence from major men's tournaments by triumphing in the penalty shootout against Serbia. The celebrations went on long into the night in Belgrade and included the squad bouncing around the dressing room to Baccara's hit Yes Sir, I Can Boogie. The footage of which went viral after being posted by the Scottish National Team Instagram account.
WorldSkySports

Steve Clarke's Scotland can win Euro 2020, says former boss Craig Brown

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown has backed Steve Clarke's current squad to produce a shock at Euro 2020 and "go the distance". Scotland are gearing up for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, following last November's memorable penalty shootout victory over Serbia that booked their place at the finals.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in goalkeeper transfer race

A new goalkeeper might be near the top of Ange Postecoglou’s summer wishlist as he aims to rebuild this Celtic squad to the point where they can challenge for titles once again as soon as possible after a disappointing trophyless campaign. Vasilis Barkas, Scott Bain and Conor Hazard all got...
Soccergreekherald.com

Morata talks about Spain's chances in Euro 2020

Sevilla [Spain], June 20 (ANI): Spain forward Alvaro Morata has admitted that his side is struggling with the weight of expectations in the ongoing Euro 2020. Spain had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Poland on Saturday in the Euro 2020 and the side had all to do in their last game against Slovakia. Spain will now look ahead to their final Group E clash against Slovakia, which they must win to qualify for the round of 16.
Premier LeagueBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, St Mirren, Kilmarnock

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan is being lined up for a return to the club in a similar role to the technical director position he currently holds at Dundee. (Sun) Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard's proposed move to Leicester City is off, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers now in advanced talks with alternative target Patson Daka of Reb Bull Salzburg. (The Athletic, subscription required)
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Who can end Scotland’s goal drought at Euro 2020?

Scotland need to beat Croatia to progress in Euro 2020 but the big question is where are the goals coming from?. Steve Clarke’s side are the only team still to find the net at the European Championship finals ahead of their final Group D clash against Croatia at Hampden. Here,...