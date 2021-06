Arsenal could reunite with Aaron Ramsey this summer as part of Juventus interest in an out-of-favour Gunners star. The 30-year-old moved on a free transfer to Turin in the summer of 2019 after 11 years at Arsenal. He is about to conclude the second year of a four-year deal with the Italian giants. But it appears as though his days with the Old Lady may now be numbered, with multiple reports suggesting Ramsey will leave.