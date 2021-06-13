Heritage House Hosting Career Fair to address Worker Shortage

(Atlantic) The Heritage House in Atlantic is hosting a job fair for businesses and those seeking employment.

Atlantic Chamber Director Bailey Smith says the Heritage House is seeking employees to fill a high volume of positions and noticed that it seems to be a common theme among businesses in the community. “Their trying to address this issue and work together to help each other out,” said Smith.

The Heritage House will supply tables and chairs at no cost for participating businesses or attendees. The Heritage House will also have space available for on-site interviews on the day of the fair. “Officials at the Heritage House reached out to us, to help get all the businesses to wanted us (Chamber) to reach out to all of the businesses to get as much participation as possible,” said Smith. “So it’s not just worth it for the businesses, but also worth it for those individuals seeking employment.”

The career fair is scheduled for July 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Heritage House in Atlantic. Anyone with questions can contact the Heritage House at 243-1850.