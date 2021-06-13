Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chagrin Falls, OH

Ohio Senate’s school funding plan offers a sustainable and predictable way forward: Matt Dolan

By Guest Columnist, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Ohio Senate school funding plan uses a rational basis for funding the base cost of education. The plan is sustainable, stable and predictable. It will alleviate the pressure on local school district budgets – with the state now paying 100% of the cost of district students who choose to attend a public community or STEM school or those who receive a state scholarship to attend a nonpublic school. It is a fair and equitable school funding plan.

www.cleveland.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
41K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Chagrin Falls, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
Chagrin Falls, OH
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Sullivan
Person
Matt Dolan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifted Education#Ohio Senate#The Ohio House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio House panel advances bill allowing officials accused of corruption to choose where their trial is held

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Republican-backed legislation to allow Ohio politicians accused of corruption to be tried in their home counties rather than Columbus cleared an Ohio House committee on Wednesday. By a 9-5 party-line vote, the House Civil Justice Committee advanced House Bill 286, which would remove the Franklin County prosecutor’s exclusive authority...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

GOP seeks election holiday: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Senator Joe Manchin has proposed making Election Day a Federal holiday. The GOP would also like the make it a holiday, but a Voter Suppression holiday. A holiday from voting rights for minority and young voters. They also want to make every school day a holiday from the Critical Race Theory being taught.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved too quickly to lift coronavirus safety orders, given vaccination rate

With only 42% of eligible Ohioans fully vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus, Gov. Mike DeWine has prematurely lifted the mask mandate and social distancing. He cares less about public health science and more about the economy. He has cut unemployment pay to coerce Ohioans to take jobs that might put their health at risk. The threat of contracting the virus or a more harmful variant, admittance to a hospital, and possible death are all still very real.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Brecksville receives $600,000 ODOT grant to replace pavement on Miller Road near Valor Acres

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – The city has received a $600,000 grant from the state of Ohio to replace the pavement on Miller Road from Brecksville Road west to Southpointe Parkway. It’s a distance of only about 1,400 feet but it’s a key piece of road. This section of Miller will likely include an entrance to Valor Acres, a proposed 190-acre mixed-use development on the site of a former U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital.