Ohio Senate’s school funding plan offers a sustainable and predictable way forward: Matt Dolan
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Ohio Senate school funding plan uses a rational basis for funding the base cost of education. The plan is sustainable, stable and predictable. It will alleviate the pressure on local school district budgets – with the state now paying 100% of the cost of district students who choose to attend a public community or STEM school or those who receive a state scholarship to attend a nonpublic school. It is a fair and equitable school funding plan.