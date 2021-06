One of the most fun and inexplicably significant nights of the NBA calendar is upon us: the 2021 draft lottery. 1001 lottery balls will decide the fate of Cade Cunningham and the franchise lucky enough to win the No. 1 pick and thus the right to select the league’s next game-changing superstar. It’s a ridiculous tradition, and one that I enjoy tremendously because of how seriously half of the league’s executives have to take the machinations of ping pong balls.