Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

By Amelie Mason
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

