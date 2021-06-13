Argentina vs Chile Preview, Tips and Odds

CONMEBOL paid tribute to the late, great Diego Armando Maradona ahead of Argentina's clash with Chile on Monday in the Copa America. Maradona, a legend as a player with Argentina while also having a stint as the manager, tragically died in November 2020 at the age of 60. Winner of the 1986 World Cup with his native Argentina and considered one of the greatest players ever, Maradona earned legendary status for his performances on the international stage while also becoming a hero across Europe and South America, but especially in Naples, Italy for his time at club Napoli. Maradona was able to do things with the ball that others could only dream of and is regarded by many as the best player ever.