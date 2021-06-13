Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrtx#Jefferies Financial Group#Sec#Marshall Wace Llp#First Trust Advisors#Swiss National Bank#Oppenheimer#Citigroup Inc#Nasdaq Mrtx#The Thomson Reuters#Mirati Therapeutics#Evp Benjamin Hickey#Evp Jamie Christensen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stockstickerreport.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $382,555.08 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $52.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang Sells 1,309 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $81.38 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stockstickerreport.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of CorVel worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $391.67 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,612,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,394 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock […]