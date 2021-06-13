Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 32,773 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.