Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

