Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,229 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

By William Tyler
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Insperity worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

rivertonroll.com
