Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)
Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.rivertonroll.com