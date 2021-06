In a sense, it’s a miracle Las Vegas made the 2020 WNBA Finals. A swarm of injury gnats pestered the Aces throughout their stay in Bradenton, Florida, leaving the team shorthanded entering a semifinal bout with Connecticut. A’ja Wilson’s excellence was enough to cover for her group of hobbled teammates as Las Vegas eked out a Game 5 victory over the Sun. You can only ask so much of your superstar, though, and sure enough Bill Laimbeer’s bunch fizzled out as they approached the final stop on the Wubble Express. Seattle flew in on their brooms, swept the exhausted Aces, and that was that. See you next year.