Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

By Steve Reilly
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Mimecast worth $205,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Identity Theft#Mimecast Limited Lrb#Blackrock Inc#Sec#Norges Bank#Peg#Zacks Investment Research#Northland Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Barclays Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Underweight

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 241.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vital Farms worth $64,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksrivertonroll.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 88,839 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $34,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsWKRB News

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.26% of Keros Therapeutics worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,034 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
StocksWKRB News

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Acquires $149,999.50 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Technologytechinvestornews.com

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 […]
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.