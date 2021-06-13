Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Mimecast worth $205,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.rivertonroll.com