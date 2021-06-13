USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of USANA Health Sciences worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.rivertonroll.com