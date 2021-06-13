Cancel
Stocks

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

By Michael Baxter
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

rivertonroll.com
#S A#Moving Average#Aperam S A#Apemy#Marketbeat#Exane Bnp Paribas#Aperam Aperam Sa#Services Solutions#Alloys Specialties#Aperam Daily Enter
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €79.00 Price Target

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $910.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $844.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4,336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,065 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketscom-unik.info

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $457,070.97 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Raised to $14.50

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.
StocksWKRB News

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 845 Price Target

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).