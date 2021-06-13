Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.