Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.