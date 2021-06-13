Cancel
Stocks

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

By Amelie Mason
 9 days ago

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.27. Glencore shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 170,608 shares trading hands. Several equities analysts have recently...

