Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.