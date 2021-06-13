Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PARXF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.rivertonroll.com