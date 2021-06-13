Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

By Michael Baxter
rivertonroll.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of equities research analysts recently commented on PARXF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

rivertonroll.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Analysts#Moving Average#Parex Resources Inc#Parxf#Bmo Capital Markets#Cibc#National Bank Financial#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $910.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $844.58.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TSE:ET opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.
Medical & Biotechrivertonroll.com

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 341.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
StocksWKRB News

Skba Capital Management LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “
StocksWKRB News

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
MarketsWKRB News

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$826,708.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

KeyCorp Weighs in on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Acquires 1,184 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.