Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 154.75 ($2.02). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 152.75 ($2.00), with a volume of 8,743,450 shares traded.