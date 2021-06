The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.