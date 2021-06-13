Romelu Lukaku dedicates performance against Russia to Christian Eriksen

Belgium scored two late goals to defeat a valiant Finland 2-0 on Monday, pushing their opponents to the brink of a Euro 2020 group stage exit and sending Denmark to the round of 16. and Romelu Lukaku’s third goal of the tournament saw Roberto Martinez’s Belgium top Group B. The world number one team will face a third-ranked team in the next round on Sunday in Seville. Finland finished third in the group, but don’t appear to be one of the top four teams in third place.