Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Romelu Lukaku dedicates performance against Russia to Christian Eriksen

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 9 days ago

Romelu Lukaku dedicated his match-winning performance against Russia to Christian Eriksen after his Inter teammate collapsed during Denmark's clash with Finland. Lukaku's brace helped Belgium sweep Russia aside in their opening Euro 2020 match, but football seemed of little consequence given what had happened in Denmark earlier in the day. There were distressing scenes as Eriksen went down and required CPR before being rushed to hospital.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Kasper Hjulmand
Person
Romelu Lukaku
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Cpr#The Danish Fa#Bbc#Bbcsport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Country
Denmark
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

'I love you': Son Heung-Min dedicates his goal to Christian Eriksen

Son Heung-Min dedicated his goal for Korea to stricken former team-mate Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch for Denmark at Euro 2020 on Saturday. The pair spent five seasons together at Tottenham, helping the North London side reach the Champions League final in 2019, with both playing the full match as Mauricio Pochettino's men lost 2-0 against Liverpool.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Agent confirms Romelu Lukaku happy at Inter Milan, not looking to leave

Romelu Lukaku was briefly the subject of intense speculation regarding his future at Inter Milan in the wake of Antonio Conte’s departure, but it looks like he’s happy with the new head coach, happy with his new situation, and happy to stay with the Italian champions. He’s said so himself, and now his agent has confirmed it as well.
UEFAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Lukaku delivers message to Eriksen at Euro 2020

Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first goal in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Russia at the European Championship. Lukaku swiveled to shoot into the bottom corner in the 10th minute and then headed straight to a television camera on the touchline. He...
Societysandiegolocaldirectory.org

Romelu Lukaku says racism in football is at an ‘all-time high’

Today, he thinks abuse towards players is only getting worse. “I think racism in football right now is at the all-time high. Why? Because of social media now as well,” Lukaku told CNN Sport. “I understand why people like Thierry Henry are blocking social media because it’s easy, you can...
UEFAthebharatexpressnews.com

UEFA Euro 2020: Clinical Belgium put Finland on the verge of leaving after 2-0 win | Football news

Belgium scored two late goals to defeat a valiant Finland 2-0 on Monday, pushing their opponents to the brink of a Euro 2020 group stage exit and sending Denmark to the round of 16. and Romelu Lukaku’s third goal of the tournament saw Roberto Martinez’s Belgium top Group B. The world number one team will face a third-ranked team in the next round on Sunday in Seville. Finland finished third in the group, but don’t appear to be one of the top four teams in third place.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

European transfer news: Romelu Lukaku's agent dismisses Chelsea rumours

Romelu Lukaku’s agent appears to have put to bed any lingering rumours of the Inter Milan striker signing for Chelsea this summer. There had been talk of the Belgian returning to Stamford Bridge, especially with the Italian champions facing severe financial difficulties and needing to raise funds. Lukaku’s agent, Federico...
UEFAdiazhub.com

Euro 2020: Lukaku leads Belgium’s attack against Russia

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will lead the Belgium attack in their Euro 2020 opener against Russia on Saturday with Kevin De Bruyne sidelined and captain Eden Hazard on the bench. Lukaku has netted 60 goals in 93 appearances since his 2010 debut for the Red Devils and is flanked...
SoccerThe Ringer

Eriksen, England, Lukaku, and More

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to discuss the horrifying events of Saturday, when Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s game against Finland (00:40). They then try to focus on the football, with chat about England’s win over Croatia (15:09), Wales earning a point against Switzerland (32:13), and Lukaku leading Belgium to victory (35:22). They finish by looking ahead to some games, including France against Germany (43:59).
UEFApunditarena.com

Christian Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 match against Finland

Players from both teams were distraught. There were distressing scenes towards the end of the first half between Denmark and Finland on Saturday afternoon as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch. Eriksen fell to the ground with just seconds remaining in the first half and the seriousness of the situation...
UEFAbesoccer.com

Lukaku dedicates inspirational Belgium display to Inter team-mate Eriksen

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said it was difficult to play so soon after Christian Eriksen collapsed in Copenhagen. Romelu Lukaku dedicated his inspirational performance in Belgium's win over Russia to Christian Eriksen after his Inter team-mate collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland. Denmark captain Eriksen required emergency treatment...
UEFAthegirlsun.com

Christian Eriksen: Denmark team-mate performed 'heroic' act before CPR medics arrived

Denmark centre-back Simon Kjaer has been branded a ‘hero’ for his actions after team-mate Christian Eriksen collapsed during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Finland on Saturday afternoon. The Inter Milan playmaker fell to the floor in the closing stages of the first half at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, with medics spotted attempting to resuscitate the 29-year-old as he lay motionless on the pitch.
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

As football unites around England, it faces a test against Croatia. Eriksen, Christian

As football unites around England, it faces a test against Croatia. Eriksen, Christian. The football world has rallied in support of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen following his health scare. England will open their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley, and the football world has united in support of Denmark player Christian Eriksen following his health scare.
Soccernewsatw.com

Euro 2020: ‘I cried a lot’ – Romelu Lukaku on hearing Eriksen news

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku explains how he handled the news of his former team-mate Christian Eriksen recovering after collapsing in his game against Finland. MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Belgium 3-0 Russia – Lukaku scores twice and pays Eriksen tribute. Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC. Watch highlights of...