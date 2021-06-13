Romelu Lukaku dedicates performance against Russia to Christian Eriksen
Romelu Lukaku dedicated his match-winning performance against Russia to Christian Eriksen after his Inter teammate collapsed during Denmark's clash with Finland. Lukaku's brace helped Belgium sweep Russia aside in their opening Euro 2020 match, but football seemed of little consequence given what had happened in Denmark earlier in the day. There were distressing scenes as Eriksen went down and required CPR before being rushed to hospital.www.90min.com