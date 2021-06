The Boston Bruins are on the edge of elimination from the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and to save their season they must win on the road Wednesday night in Game 6. It's not going to be easy for the Bruins. Nassau Coliseum has been provided the Islanders with a raucous atmosphere all postseason, and especially in this series. The Islanders have played really at home, too, coming up just short in a Game 3 overtime loss before winning Game 4. New York also won Game 6 over the Penguins to close out their first-round series, so Wednesday's scene will be a familiar one for the Isles.