Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Exclusive: Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week – sources

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Mall owner Washington Prime Group Inc is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close some of its roughly 100 shopping centers across the United States and businesses were unable to pay it rent, people familiar with the matter said.

wkzo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
New York State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcy#U S Economy#Reuters#Simon Property Group Inc#J C Penney Co Inc#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#Macy S Inc#Americans#Washington Prime#Svpglobal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Ashland, KYIronton Tribune

Ashland mall owners file for bankruptcy

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — An Ohio company that operates dozens of U.S. shopping and strip malls, including The Ashland Town Center, has filed for federal bankruptcy protection, citing a drop in foot traffic at its properties during the coronavirus pandemic, according to court records. Washington Prime Group of Columbus, filed...
Economyinvesting.com

Bankruptcy Filing Up-Tick Belies a Stronger Economy

(Bloomberg) -- A resurgent U.S. economy and free-flowing credit market will likely keep a lid on bankruptcy activity for the rest of the year, according to restructuring lawyer Chris Greco of law firm Kirkland & Ellis. Three large companies sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. last week, marking a...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Fashion Square owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Washington Prime Group Inc., which owns part of Charlottesville Fashion Square mall, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The move comes after reports earlier this year that the company was preparing a potential bankruptcy filing after it skipped an interest payment on its debt. The company owns stakes in...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Lindale Mall's parent company files for bankruptcy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Sunday, Lindale Mall's parent company, Washington Prime, announced it was filing for Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. This will allow the company to restructure its corporate-level debt, as well as strengthen it's business and operations moving forward. The company points to the...
Washington Statelexblog.com

New Chapter 11 Filing – Washington Prime Group

On June 13, 2021, Washington Prime Group Inc. and several affiliates, which administer a REIT and are headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, filed petitions under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Lead Case No. 21-31948). As detailed in the first day declaration, the company focuses its investments on enclosed retail shopping malls and open air properties located throughout the United States. The company estimates $1 billion to $10 billion in assets and liabilities.
Economystpetecatalyst.com

Westshore Plaza owner files for bankruptcy

June 14, 2021 - Washington Prime Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Washington Prime (NYSE: WPG) is a real estate investment trust with a national portfolio that includes Westshore Plaza in Tampa. The Covid-19 pandemic created significant challenges for many companies, including Washington Prime Group, making a Chapter 11 filing necessary to reduce the company’s outstanding indebtedness, fhe Columbus, Ohio-based company said in a news release. Washington Prime said it has executed a restructuring support agreement with creditors that hold most of its debt. The bankruptcy filing will allow the company to substantially deleverage its balance sheet and strengthen its business and operations going forward, the news release said. Washington Prime Group’s guests, retailers and business partners can expect business as usual at all of the company’s retail town centers throughout the proceeding, the company said.
Retailnewswars.com

Major Mall Operator Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Late Sunday evening, Washington Prime Group Inc., a mall owner with more than 100 shopping centers nationwide, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the virus pandemic paralyzed their business, according to a company press release. According to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
Carmel, INIbj.com

Owner of Carmel’s Clay Terrace files for bankruptcy

Keywords Bankruptcy / Carmel / Clay Terrace / Commercial Real Estate / Coronavirus Outbreak / Finances / Greenwood / Real Estate Investment Trust / Retail / Shopping Centers. Washington Prime Group Inc., the real estate investment trust whose properties include Carmel’s Clay Terrace and several other local retail centers, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and could end up selling some or all of its properties.
BusinessABC6.com

Alex and Ani Files for Bankruptcy

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) – Alex and Ani has filed for bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg, the Rhode Island-based jewelry company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday. The company was founded in 2004 by Carolyn Rafaelian and sells charm bracelets and necklaces. Rafaelian is no longer with...
Economyhbsdealer.com

Mass timber giant Katerra files for bankruptcy

The mass-timber producer says funding dried up as a result of the pandemic. Katerra, the mass timber and construction services provider, has filed for bankruptcy. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company reported that it has filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Industrykelo.com

Exxon to cut U.S. workforce by up to 10% annually – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp is preparing to cut its U.S. office workforce by between 5% and 10% every year for the next three to five years, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter. The job cuts will target the lowest-rated employees...
Businessgasgoo.com

Borgward said to file for bankruptcy

Beijng (Gasgoo)- Borgward will file for bankruptcy, which will be announced at the beginning of July, Sina Tech reported today, citing several sources who are familiar with the matter. Borgward BX5; photo credit: Borgward. In 2014, BAIC Foton acquired the iconic German brand and in March, 2019, Ucar, a chauffeured...
O'fallon, ILPosted by
5 On Your Side

O'Fallon, Illinois, plumbing firm files bankruptcy

O'FALLON, Ill — An O'Fallon, Illinois, plumbing firm filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy this month. Spengler Plumbing Co. Inc., 1402 Frontage Road, made the filing June 1 in bankruptcy court in East St. Louis, listing assets and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million. Jason Spengler is the firm's president, court documents say. The company's website says it also works on kitchen and bath remodels, plus heating and air conditioning projects.
Businesswtvbam.com

Blackstone to buy Home Partners of America in $6 billion deal – WSJ

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America Inc, which buys and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The deal comes on the heels of a pandemic fueled...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.
Posted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Washington

Washington is a state in the Pacific Northwest area of the United States, formally known as the State of Washington. The state was formed from the western portion of the Washington Territory, which was surrendered by the British Empire in 1846 in line with the Oregon Treaty in the resolution of the Oregon border dispute. It was named after George Washington, the first president of the United States. The state was added to the Union as the 42nd state in 1889, and is surrounded on the west by the Pacific Ocean, on the south by Oregon, on the east by Idaho, and on the north by the Canadian province of British Columbia.
Agriculturefooddive.com

Sanderson Farms considers sale, WSJ reports

Sanderson Farms is exploring a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported after speaking with people familiar with the matter. The poultry producer is the nation's third largest, processing more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat in fiscal year 2020, with sales of more than $3.5 billion. Sanderson Farms CFO and board member Mike Cockrell told Food Dive in an email it is company policy not to comment on market rumors or speculation.