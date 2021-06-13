Niles police: Man faces assault, resisting arrest charges following June 9 incident with officers

The following items were taken from Niles Police Department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Johnathan J. Hacker, 41, of the 500 block of Cherry Lane, Glenview, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest at 2:33 a.m. June 9 after allegedly displaying a knife when confronted by police officers in the 9800 block of Lauren Lane. Hacker eventually dropped the knife, was taken into custody and issued a July 8 court date.