Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niles, IL

Niles police: Man faces assault, resisting arrest charges following June 9 incident with officers

Chicago Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following items were taken from Niles Police Department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Johnathan J. Hacker, 41, of the 500 block of Cherry Lane, Glenview, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest at 2:33 a.m. June 9 after allegedly displaying a knife when confronted by police officers in the 9800 block of Lauren Lane. Hacker eventually dropped the knife, was taken into custody and issued a July 8 court date.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, IL
City
Glenview, IL
City
Des Plaines, IL
City
Elmwood Park, IL
City
Niles, IL
Niles, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niles Police Department#Chicago Cubs#Cardinals#Dick S Sporting Goods#Omega Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.