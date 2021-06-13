Samsung Galaxy S21 FE production suspended due to battery issue

Stay productive and entertained with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G tablet. This minimal tablet boasts a large 12.4″ display that gives you vibrant colors and details. And, to complete your immersion, the audio by AKG features dual speakers and Dolby Atmos. What’s more, the high-performing Snapdragon 750G chipset allows you to stream and game fast. It also launches up to three apps at once, which is great for multitasking. Moreover, with a battery capacity of up to 10,090 mAh, you get up to 13 hours of playtime when you’re watching videos. Furthermore, this tablet is great for your professional life. That’s because its 3 microphones enable clear calls and the front camera keeps you in the center of the screen. And an included S pen gives you a natural writing experience. Samsung Notes turns your notes into text for organization. Finally, the 5G connectivity gives you incredible speeds.