Samsung Galaxy S21 FE production suspended due to battery issue

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been expecting Samsung to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) in August, but according to a new report in ETNews production of the handset has been suspended. The issue is reportedly due to a component of the battery subsystem not meeting quality standard, according to reliable...

mspoweruser.com
