MLB (6/12): Royals, Cardinals take losses

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both fell in MLB action on Saturday. Royals (30-33): The Royals dropped an 11-2 decision to Oakland (39-27). The A’s roughed up Jackson Kowar, who got just four outs and allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out just one. Kelvin Gutierrez had a triple, a home run and two RBI to lead the offense in the loss.

