'I inherited my mother's restless spirit – her wanderlust is in my blood'
Some years ago I found myself in the back room of a community hall in Coonabarabran, a little town in the Australian bush, wondering what had happened to my life. A 20-year relationship had just fallen apart; my teenage children were scattered across the world. I was sitting writing emails at a communal computer that appeared to be called "Pluto", as if making a point about where I was in my own personal solar system. The walls were covered with maps of the heavens. It all felt quite random but inevitable: the old wanderlust had me in its grip once again.