'I inherited my mother's restless spirit – her wanderlust is in my blood'

My wife was a trained nurse waiting to be posted when we got married four years ago. If I listened to my own parents, I wouldn’t have married her the time I married her but because I was in a hurry to settle down, I went against my parent’s suggestion and married her. My Dad wanted her to be posted before we marry. I said, “No matter how long it takes, she’ll be posted so why don’t I marry her and wait for her posting?” My dad said, “Until she’s posted, she’s unemployed so if you think you can take care of her needs while she waits to be employed, why not?”