Ramblings: Ranking Kucherov, Eichel, and Price in Roto (June 13)

dobberhockey.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur writer's panel picks for the semifinals are now posted. Without trying to spoil the article, click on it to find out how many of our writers are picking the underdogs in these series. Unless you've been taking just a passing glance at this year's playoffs, you probably don't need me to tell you which teams are favored.

dobberhockey.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
