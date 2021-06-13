Ramblings: Ranking Kucherov, Eichel, and Price in Roto (June 13)

Does the NHL need to fix their playoff system? Yes. Will they? No. The refs need to maintain the standard of calling penalties, from the regular season into the playoffs. They cannot suddenly let the clutching and grabbing go. And the corralling. The funneling of the opposition to the side. The sneaky little punches. Let all that go in the season and playoffs… or let none of it go in the season and playoffs. You can't do it one way and then switch to the other. It makes it useless building a skilled team that almost never loses in the regular season, because they just turn around and lose in the playoffs. It's one thing if it happens once in a while – topple the Leafs and the Penguins, sure. Upsets happen. But topple the Bruins and the Jets right after that? If the Lightning and Golden Knights fall, what will this tell the organizations? If Montreal and the Islanders face off in the Final what will GMs and coaches conclude? That toughness and defense – and only toughness and defense – win Cups. That won't be good for hockey (and certainly not for fantasy hockey). Coaches will do away with any semblance of a wide-open offensive style in the regular season in this copycat league. It just would have been nice to see the skilled regular season teams clash in the playoffs and may the best team win. Instead, we saw only Colorado – Vegas as wide-open, end-to-end excitement. I would love to see the same standards from October through June, so that the regular season has meaning. /rant.