The Charge NBA G League franchise announced today that the team will not extend their expired lease at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The Charge will begin playing home games in downtown Cleveland at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center starting with the 2021-22 NBA G League season, which is expected to begin in early November. The move to the Wolstein Center concludes a 10-year, nine-season stay at the Civic Center in Canton, which served as the first home venue for the team after the franchise was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, relocated from New Mexico and began play in Canton as the Charge in 2011. The Charge played a greatly abbreviated slate of games in Orlando, Florida as part of the NBA G League “bubble” season in February and March of 2021.