Kelvin Van der Linde already is aware of what it’s like to win in the DTM. The South African driver prevailed in the second race of the contest at Monza in the Audi # 3 to emulate the success achieved by his brother Sheldon final 12 months at Assen. In a placid race for the Audi driver, Nico Müller has been second, whereas Lucas Auer has completed third. The primary laps, with a number of battles which have ‘given’ a large benefit to the chief, in addition to the passage by the pits, have been the two defining moments a race in which Dani Juncadella has not been in a position to get into the factors.