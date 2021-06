The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) held a hearing yesterday in relation to the breach of bio-secure bubble during a Mohammedan practice session with skipper Shakib Al Hasan among those present. The outcome of the hearing was strange however as despite the affirmation that a breach of bio-bubble had indeed taken place with Mohammedan officials admitting to be aware of it, there were no fines or suspensions meted out even as both BCB and CCDM suggested that the matter was being taken seriously.