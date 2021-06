East Grand Forks is looking to install two electric vehicle charging stations in the city. The city council reviewed the plan by Water and Light during last night’s work session. The first one would be located at the Fairfield Inn and be paid for by the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency. The second proposed location is the parking lot behind River Cinema. Water and Light’s Kevin Hatcher says they picked that spot for a reason. “The level 2 charging stations take 4-6 hours for a full charge. “The reason why we like it in the parking lot is we would like those electric vehicle drivers to enjoy the various amenities of East Grand Forks.”