Here are the opponents we think should be next for the winners at UFC 263. UFC 263 was stacked from the bottom up and had some amazing fights throughout the night. The main card lived up to its expectations as the fans were going crazy in Arizona. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya left no doubt as he successfully defended his belt and beat Marvin Vettori again. All three judges scored the bout 50-45 in pure domination for Adesanya. In the other title fight, Brandon Moreno upsets Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title in the co-main event via submission in the third round.