IMHO Sunday: Will a CFP 12-team playoff format include Clay Helton?
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. It’s coming: Late last week, a sub-group of the College Football Playoff’s (CFP) management committee passed forward to its chain of command a 12-team playoff expansion proposal, which prompted a rather looming cardinal and gold question: Will Clay Helton be around if the proposal is implemented as early as 2023, a proposal which is also expected to all but guarantee a Pac-12 playoff berth(s)? And for some additional intrigue, the 2023 season coincidentally marks the conclusion of Gentleman Clay’s current coaching contract.wearesc.com