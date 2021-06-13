IMHO Sunday: Will a CFP 12-team playoff format include Clay Helton?

As College Football continues moving towards expanding the current four-team playoff model in the near future, a lot of questions have arisen regarding how this shift to a 12-team playoff structure will impact not only the post season, but the regular season competition. The four members of the Division I working group who created the 12-team College Football Playoff model have spent the last few years working to iron out all of the what if's regarding expanding the playoff, and those discussions also included the potential of adding a second bye week to the schedule with the added post season games that will kickoff under the new 12-team playoff.