IBIA Ranks Canada Low Among Regulated Markets

By Jacob McKenzie
Online-Casinos.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report published by the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) in collaboration with H2 Gambling Capital which analyzes regulated iGaming markets worldwide has ranked Canada 19th of the 20 countries which were evaluated. New Jersey and Nevada, however, are among the strongest regulated online betting markets on the globe, according to the findings.

