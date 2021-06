Lola Consuelos is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ middle child, but she’s made a name for herself outside of her famous parents’ shadow over the last few years!. June 16 marks a big day for Lola Consuelos, as she’ll be turning the big 2-0! Lola is best known as one of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ three kids. We’ve seen her on magazine covers with her family, and even on some red carpets over the years. Lola has grown up into a truly stunning young woman, and she’s now paving her own path in the entertainment industry. Lola is an aspiring musician, and although the public hasn’t gotten to see her sing quite often, she’s proven on various occasions that she’s got some impressive pipes. Get to know more about Lola here!