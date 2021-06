TERRELL, Texas (Kaufman County) — After administering more than 30,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccinations to Kaufman County residents, and some from across Texas, and Oklahoma, Kaufman County is seeing a rapid decline in patients at the Vaccination Hub in Terrell. With an increase of vaccines being administered by private healthcare facilities, County officials have declared Wednesday, June 9, 2021, as the last day to administer vaccines at the drive-thru site.