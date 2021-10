Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals: GAME THREE. The last time these two teams met, they were playing in the round-robin of the 2020 NHL Playoffs in the bubble in Toronto and the Lightning haven’t won their two back-to-back Stanley Cups yet. One year later both teams remain amongst the Stanley Cup contenders, but face different challenges: while the Lightning are trying to win their third consecutive championship, the Capitals are wondering if they’re still able to achieve something with their quickly aging roster.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO