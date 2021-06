Nigeria queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare, will on Thursday, June 17, face her toughest hurdle at the National Trials as she looks forward to winning her eighth national title. The opening day of the Tokyo 2020 National Trials will see Okagbare competing in the 100m alongside one of the best kids on the track at the moment, Grace Nwokocha Okagbare won her last national championship in 2016, after winning it in 2009 to 2014 and also 2016, missing out only in 2015. Despite her qualification for the Olympics, Okagbare will be hoping to continue her preparation for the games as she looks forward to another podium finish at the Olympics.