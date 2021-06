ARMAGH’S league semi-final hopes came to an end against Donegal last weekend – and their relegation fears suddenly appeared on the horizon. It’s harsh on Kieran McGeeney’s side. Riddled with injuries, they have competed more than well on their return to the top tier for the first time since 2012. They were deserving winners against Monaghan, they missed a penalty to go four points clear of Tyrone midway through the second half and they really will feel like they let a point slip in the 1-16 to 1-16 draw with the Tir Chonaill county last Saturday night.