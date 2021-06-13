I'm A PhD & RD: This Is The Key To Supporting My Immune Future*
Immunity has been top of mind for me and most people the past year and a half. The challenges of 2020 to 2021 had me reflecting on my personal immune health history (or immune "bio," if you will) while also considering its future trajectory. In seeking daily practices to stay immune strong for the long haul, I recently discovered a targeted, daily nutrition tool that's given me renewed confidence in my immune future.*