More people than ever are looking for the best camera for product photography. As well as professional photographers looking to capture pixel-perfect images in the studio, there are also loads of people selling from home who want to photograph products. Perhaps you’ve got some old things to sell on eBay, or have made some crafts to put on Etsy, or maybe have a lot of clothes to shift on Depop. In all cases, a great product photography camera will be hugely helpful.