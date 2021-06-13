A Letter to My Wild Child

My family have always been Dog People, capitals necessary. My sister and I, especially, have worshipped at the altar of various canine denizens, with the current matriarch (Waffle, a 15.5 year old labrador) ruling the roost with an iron fist and faltering gait. The family WhatsApp group remains abuzz with constant questions about Waffle’s welfare, her sleep, her pain medication, her diet, and the timely purchase of her (munificent) snacks. My parents traipse back and forth between my sister’s house and their own to provide dog-sitting services, as Waffle is now at the cantankerous age where she barks all day unless someone is sitting next to her and patting her (rendering work-from-home arrangements untenable). My father is a more tolerant man than I ever thought possible —and has learnt to monitor the stock market while sitting on the floor and absentmindedly patting Waffle with one hand. He was, of course, once adamant that he Did Not Want A Dog.