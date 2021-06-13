Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

A Letter to My Wild Child

By Erin DiNicola
momcollective.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou come from a long line of hell raisers, rule breakers, radical individualists, and people who most definitely marched to the beat of their own drum. You, my sweet baby, are the beating heart reflection of that lineage. You wake with hot sauce running through your veins, ready to conquer...

charleston.momcollective.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildness#Wild Child#Color#My Love#Untamed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

A Breakup Letter To My Anxiety

You showed up when I least expected it. You started off as a whisper, but you continued as a loud bang. You would say things like, “You’re not good enough, you don’t deserve good things, you’re flawed.” I tried to brush you off. You would go away, but only for you to return even louder.
ReligionLaGrange Daily News

GENDUSA COLUMN: A letter to my father

Dear Dad, I am not sure if you can view this from Heaven, but since you flew there in 1999, I often feel you are beside me. But, of course, you know us earth-bound folks can’t see for looking sometimes, so I might have missed you. A few things happened...
KidsMedicineNet.com

What Should My Child Be Doing at 2 Years?

At two years old, developmental milestones are directed at behaviors that can display a range of cognitive and physical accomplishments. At 2 years old, your child should be able to walk up the stairs, scribble, run, kick a ball, join in during family mealtimes and other activities. At two years...
Prince William County, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

LETTER: Why I admire my father

There are plenty of reasons why one admires their parents. They work hard, sacrifice, and provide for their family among so much more. There are lots of reasons than words can describe, but I will share why I admire my father. He motivates me through our daily conversations on things I can improve on, things I should do, and guides me in any way I need.
MedicineNet.com

How Do I Stop My Child From Biting at Daycare?

Every parent wants their child to be well-behaved. The concern is further raised when the child starts spending time away from the parents in daycare, school or other activities. Occasional mischief may be okay. However, when your child bites at daycare, it may cause you lots of worry and embarrassment. Parents may be frustrated because of this behavior from their little ones. You must, however, not feel embarrassed about it because if your child bites, it does not mean that there is something wrong with your parenting. Furthermore, it is not even an indication that your child will continue to stay aggressive when they grow up. A child biting at daycare does not imply that they witness violence or abuse at home.
Yogagoodmenproject.com

A Love Letter to My Rescue Greyhound

My family have always been Dog People, capitals necessary. My sister and I, especially, have worshipped at the altar of various canine denizens, with the current matriarch (Waffle, a 15.5 year old labrador) ruling the roost with an iron fist and faltering gait. The family WhatsApp group remains abuzz with constant questions about Waffle’s welfare, her sleep, her pain medication, her diet, and the timely purchase of her (munificent) snacks. My parents traipse back and forth between my sister’s house and their own to provide dog-sitting services, as Waffle is now at the cantankerous age where she barks all day unless someone is sitting next to her and patting her (rendering work-from-home arrangements untenable). My father is a more tolerant man than I ever thought possible —and has learnt to monitor the stock market while sitting on the floor and absentmindedly patting Waffle with one hand. He was, of course, once adamant that he Did Not Want A Dog.
Kidsbeaumonteh.com

How to Know if My Child Needs Glasses

When a child is unwell, parents can usually tell that something’s wrong as they notice a change in their behavior. However, if a child has vision problems, these may go undetected for a long time. Signs That a Child Needs Glasses. When vision problems are undetected, they can impact a...
Mental Healthpsiloveyou.xyz

To My Inner Child As I Put to Rest a Lifetime of Trauma

You are worthy now. You were worthy then. Once a week, I revisit some of the most traumatic moments of my life. I never imagined time travel would feel like this. I’ve stepped into the age of five, the age of fourteen. I have visited past selves that I keenly remember — and have spent an entire lifetime trying to forget.
Relationshipsindiegamewebsite.com

My Child Lebensborn Review

An estimated 12,000 children were born in Norway under the Lebensborn program, Nazi Germany’s attempt to breed Hitler’s master race. Born of German soldiers and unmarried Aryan women, these children were often taken from their mothers and given to SS officers or other “racially pure” families to raise the blonde-haired and blue-eyed future generations of the Nazis’ wet dreams.
PoliticsConcord Monitor

Letter: My friend Muriel Hall

Who is that “radical, out-of-touch leftist” with an agenda that “does not represent the NH way of life?” I will try to tell you in a few words what kind of person Mrs. Hall really is, not the political caricature that some political hacks want you to believe she is. Muriel grew up “north of the notch” in the small town of Northumberland. There are several things that you begin to realize growing up in the North Country.
Netflixyoursun.com

Pardon my harsh letters (Grammar Guy)

My wife and I are in a stage of parenting where we can’t get away with spelling words aloud around the kids anymore. Our son is a great reader and can sniff out a secret-parent-spelling code faster than you can spell i-c-e c-r-e-a-m. Because of this, we use a language...
Lima, OHLima News

Letter: Makes my heart smile

We need positive headline media news now more than ever. Thank you to The Lima News for your recent report on Andrew Green’s recovery after his long Covid battle. His wife Danielle thanked God for many answered prayers. Seeing Kari Taylor featured on the front page, holding her Lima/ Allen...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Letters: Portland has many child care deserts

Our readers also think the homeless need a healthy place to stay and Mayor Wheeler is not the only problem at City Hall.The most important things in my life are my kids. Like so many, I want my kids to live in a different world than right now, cooped up staying safe. So many in our community are desperate for simple necessities like food, shelter, and financial stability. Another necessity is child care. I was forced out of the workforce in 2018 because I couldn't afford childcare, plus the waiting lists were over a year-long for anything. We live in...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Sends Little Son to an Orphanage Because She Has a New Family, Karma Hits Her Back – Subscriber Story

After the woman found a new husband and started a family with him, she decided to give her son from the first marriage to an orphanage. After a while, karma reached her. Alex and Seth have been married for five years. While Seth served as a licensed State Attorney, Alex was an all-around housewife. Their family soon welcomed their first child, Thomas.