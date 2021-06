At Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest that began earlier today, Innersloth revealed some big things coming to Among Us (Free) on all platforms. This includes what players can expect in the next big update and future ones. Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC with PlayStation and Xbox platforms set to arrive in the future. The next big update to Among Us will add 15 player support with new colours. The colours include Rose, Gray, Tan, and more. Among Us will also get a slight graphics update and finally mobile controller support (!). Details for this update are set to be revealed very soon. This will follow the big Airship update that recently arrived. Read all about it here. Watch the Among Us roadmap reveal from Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest below: