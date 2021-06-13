Cancel
Cass County, IA

Free Color Run at Lake Anita State Park

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
(Anita) The Cass County libraries, Healthy Cass County, and Cass County Conservation are co-hosting a free color fun run at Lake Anita State Park on Saturday, June 26.

The untimed run/walk of less than a mile will offer multiple color stations. Hy-Vee and Fareway of Atlantic will both be providing free post-run snacks, and the Atlas Atlantic Cinema is giving a free children’s movie ticket to every kid age 17 and under who participates in the run. Because color runs gained inspiration from the Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colors, the libraries will have a story walk featuring a children’s book on Holi at the event.

The Color Fun Run is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Register by June 18 by calling 712-243-5466.

Participants are encouraged to wear white or light-colored clothing. Those with sensitive eyes are encouraged to wear sports goggles or sunglasses, although effort will be made to not toss color in faces.

