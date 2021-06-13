Trio of Canadian anglers reach the final round of US$300K Bassmaster Classic event

“Being a part of the Tiger Bass Fishing Team has made me a better person in many ways, My coach, Cameron Burger, has made more of an impact on the person I am in the past few years here at ETBU than I can begin to express. I could never thank him enough for the person he has been to me and the opportunities he has presented to me in my time here. I love to fish for ETBU because it makes me push myself to new levels for more reasons than just myself. I strive to be better so that our team can be better. It means a great deal to my team and me to win this title. I have been blessed with a great college career and could not be more excited to bring this trophy back to the Hill to end another great school year of bass fishing for our team.”