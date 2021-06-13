Trio of Canadian anglers reach the final round of US$300K Bassmaster Classic event
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Canadians Jeff Gustafson and brothers Chris and Cory Johnston have made history at the US$1-million Bassmaster Classic for a second straight year. The trio qualified for the 2020 event, the first time three Canadians had ever done so. And on Saturday, all three qualified for the final round of the Elite Series premier event Sunday on Lake Ray Roberts -- another first for Canucks -- where the winner will earn $300,000.