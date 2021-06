There are a number of stereotypes floating around about dads. They all make lame jokes, wear ugly sneakers, have a certain type of “bod,” etc. Well, we’re here to say that while those stereotypes may be largely overblown, there is one dad stereotype that is right on the money, and it’s this: dads love gadgets. We don’t care who you are, if you claim to know a dad who doesn’t like tinkering around with the latest tech, we’ll call you a liar. So instead of telling tall tales, do yourself (and your dad) a favor by checking out our Father’s Day guide to the best tech gifts.