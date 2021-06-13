Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg County, SC

GARDEN COLUMN: Heat plus rain equals fungus

By KATE COPSEY T&D Garden Columnist
Times and Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe careful about what you wish for comes to mind this week – we wanted rain to help the very dry May conditions, and we certainly got rain. So far in my garden I have had over 3-inches and the forecast for the next 10 days is more of the same – storms which will increase the rain on the garden. So, we have uncomfortable conditions for the start of summer and heat plus humidity creates the perfect environment for many mildew and fungal issues.

thetandd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orangeburg County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Fungus#Weather#Compost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.