GARDEN COLUMN: Heat plus rain equals fungus
Be careful about what you wish for comes to mind this week – we wanted rain to help the very dry May conditions, and we certainly got rain. So far in my garden I have had over 3-inches and the forecast for the next 10 days is more of the same – storms which will increase the rain on the garden. So, we have uncomfortable conditions for the start of summer and heat plus humidity creates the perfect environment for many mildew and fungal issues.thetandd.com