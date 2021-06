At 2 p.m. today, near the place where he was lynched, John Carter will be memorialized. A commemorative marker will be dedicated during a ceremony at Haven of Rest Cemetery, 7102 W. 12th St. in Little Rock, to honor Carter, the 38-year-old Black man who was shot, hanged and burned on May 4, 1927, after allegedly assaulting a white woman and her child.