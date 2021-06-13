Quick to Hear and Obey
Are you reading the Bible through with me? Grab your pen and journal, and get ready to write your thoughts as you journey through the Bible. Read Genesis 45-47 today. We know that Joseph had been sold into slavery by his brothers. God had blessed him in spite of this, and he had risen to the rank of Prime Minister because he had remained faithful to the Lord. As his brothers show up in Egypt, he has the perfect opportunity for revenge, but because he remains close to God, thoughts of vengeance are gone. He manages to convince his brothers to bring his father back with them when they come again. Jacob is old now and fearful of leaving his home and moving his entire household to Egypt. But in 46:2-3, God calls Jacob by name and he responds QUICKLY. It’s a good thing he did; God gave him back his son, Joseph.walterborolive.com